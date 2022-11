Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 789 occupiers. In total, Russia has already lost 77,950 military personnel in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale aggression.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to November 09 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 77,950 (+780) persons were eliminated,

tanks - 2,801 (+15) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5,666 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 1,802 (+11) units,

MLRS - 393 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 205 (+2) units,

aircraft - 278 (+0) units,

helicopters - 260 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1,483 (+7),

cruise missiles - 399 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4,227 (+11) units,

special equipment - 159 (+0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Donetsk Region has become the "epicenter of madness" of the Russian army, where its soldiers are dying by the hundreds.

As a result of a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv Region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an elite regiment of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation, whose soldiers were involved in crimes in the Kyiv Region.

And in the Donetsk Region, the Ukrainian military inflicted significant losses on the 137th paratrooper regiment of the Russian Federation, due to which the unit is no longer able to perform combat tasks.

The command of the Russian army was forced to withdraw two infantry regiments to the rear due to the colossal losses they suffered as a result of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, Russia began investigating the heavy casualties of the 155th Marine Brigade, which lost 300 persons near Vuhledar.