Russian news sources reported that on November 9, Kyrylo Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson occupation administration, died in the occupied territory.

This is reported by the Russian publication RBC with reference to the statement of the "governor of Sevastopol".

"Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev confirmed the death of Stremousov," the statement reads.

Another Russian publication - TASS - also writes about the death of the Kherson "gauleiter".

The pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Readovka, citing its own source, writes that Stremousov was involved in a fatal road accident.

"It is not known exactly how this happened," the statement reads.

In addition, RT also wrote about the death of the collaborator, referring to "enforcement structures".

However, there are currently no photos or videos from the scene of the accident.

"The Ministry of Health of the Kherson Region" stated that it is investigating Stremousov's condition, and confirms only the fact of the road accident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupiers in Kherson continue to forcibly evacuate the population and send out fake messages.

On November 3, the Russian flag disappeared from the building of the regional state administration in temporarily occupied Kherson.

On November 2, the General Staff was informed that the Russian occupiers were taking archival documents of the local administration out of Kherson during the so-called "evacuation".