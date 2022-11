Employees of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine (BES) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conduct searches in the office of Ukrnafta and at the plant itself.

This was reported by the press service of the BES, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Employees of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine are checking information on tax evasion by the management of one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine.

A group of companies supplying fuel and lubricants, owned by one of Ukraine's richest oligarchs, is also examined in the illegal evasion scheme.

The investigation established that during the years 2019-2022, officials of several enterprises probably underestimated their tax obligations from the excise tax.

In particular, financial and economic transactions were hidden and not reflected in tax and accounting reports. According to the BES, tax evasion can amount to more than UAH 700 million.

"Currently, authorized searches are being carried out in the office premises and the oil refinery, with the aim of obtaining a documentary evidence base and preventing the destruction of objects and documents that confirm tax evasion of over UAH 700 million. Information is also being checked on possible violations committed in order to increase profits during production of fuel. Detectives are taking fuel samples for appropriate examination. Discovered and seized documents, objects and things confirming the illegal activity of the mentioned enterprises will be recognized as physical evidence," the BES said.

Pre-trial investigation under Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (evasion of taxes, fees, mandatory payments) is carried out by detectives of the Main Detective Division of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office and in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine.

BES reminds that a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander was recently held, at which, in connection with military necessity, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the transfer, forced alienation or seizure of property under the legal regime of war or state of emergency", a decision was made to ensure forced alienation of assets of strategically important enterprises into state ownership.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine is verifying information about Ukrnafta's management's evasion of paying the excise tax for 2022.