The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is checking information about the evasion of the management of the largest oil production company Ukrnafta from paying the excise tax for 2022.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Employees of the Security Service are taking preventive measures to prevent the destabilization of one of the largest oil refineries of Ukraine and to ensure its transfer to state ownership in working condition. The other day, a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief was held, after which the National Commission for Securities and Stock Market made a decision on ensuring the forced alienation into state ownership of shares issued by Ukrnafta PJSC. Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security are checking information about multimillion-dollar evasion by the company's management from paying the mandatory excise tax for 2022," the statement reads.

According to the report, information on possible violations to increase profits during the manufacture of fuel is separately checked.

It is noted that under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, a notification of suspicion of the company's management is being prepared under Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (evasion of taxes, fees, mandatory payments).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta states that its head office is blocked by armed men.

The shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporozhtransformator (ZTR) and Ukrtatnafta have been alienated into state property for the period of martial law, after its termination the assets may be returned to the owners or will be their cost was reimbursed.

50%+1 shares of Ukrnafta are owned by Naftogaz of Ukraine, 13.6% by Littop Enterprises Limited and Bridgemont Ventures Limited, and 12.9% by Bordo Management Limited.

9.9% of the company's shares belong to other shareholders.

The ultimate beneficiaries of Littop Enterprises Limited, Bridgemont Ventures Limited and Bordo Management Limited are Ihor Kolomoiskyi, Hennadii Boholiubov, Ihor Palytsia.