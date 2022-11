2 Road Bridges In Rear Of Russian Troops Blown Up In Kherson Region - Media

In the rear of the group of Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region, two automobile and one pedestrian bridges were blown up. The Ukrainian publication RIA-Melitopol has reported this.

According to the publication, the Daryivskyi road bridge over the Inhulets River was blown up in the rear of the Russian troops.

It is also reported that the Tyahynskyi bridge was blown up. It is also located deep within the occupied territory.

Later, the publication reported that near the village of Snihurivka, Mykolaiv Region, which is controlled by Russian troops, a bridge from Kherson was destroyed.

These bridges are in the rear of the group of Russian troops. After damage to the Antonivskyi bridge across the Dnieper, they are used by the occupiers to supply their units.

Recall, on November 3, the representative of the occupation administration, collaborator Kyrylo Stremousov, announced the likely departure of Russian troops from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnieper.

At the end of October, British intelligence reported that the occupiers intend to speed up the exit from Kherson.