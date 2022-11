The largest oil producing company Ukrnafta states that its head office is blocked by armed men.

This is stated in the company's message on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Starting at 08:00 p.m. on November 8, the work of the head office of Ukrnafta was blocked by armed men. This morning, employees and managers of the company were not allowed to work. The company is concerned about the situation. Representatives of the shareholders of Naftogaz and the Ministry of Defense did not provide documents relating to the company's activities in the new format, the court decision authorizing force actions is also missing," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporozhtransformator (ZTR) and Ukrtatnafta have been alienated into state property for the period of martial law, after its termination the assets may be returned to the owners or will be their cost was reimbursed.

50%+1 shares of Ukrnafta are owned by Naftogaz of Ukraine, 13.6% by Littop Enterprises Limited and Bridgemont Ventures Limited, and 12.9% by Bordo Management Limited.

9.9% of the company's shares belong to other shareholders.

The ultimate beneficiaries of Littop Enterprises Limited, Bridgemont Ventures Limited and Bordo Management Limited are Ihor Kolomoiskyi, Hennadii Boholiubov, Ihor Palytsia.