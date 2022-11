President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal again appealed to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to decide on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.

The corresponding appeal was published on the website of the Office of the President on Wednesday, November 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We appeal to make a decision on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance as an integral element of ensuring the safety of Ukrainians and citizens of the entire Euro-Atlantic space," it says.

The Alliance is also invited to immediately consider the proposals initiated by Ukraine on a multi-level security system based on multilateral and bilateral agreements of Ukraine, which are aimed at bringing Ukraine's defense potential to a level that will ensure a guaranteed rebuff of aggression from the Russian Federation, strengthening military support to Ukraine on building up its defense capabilities, promoting the development of the military-industrial complex and significantly increasing the scale and volumes of individual and collective training of the Ukrainian military.

It is assumed that the implementation of these proposals before Ukraine's membership in NATO will allow ensuring proactive deterrence of armed aggression against Ukraine in order to end the war as soon as possible and prevent possible new armed aggression.

The appeal once again notes that Ukraine was and remains a reliable and predictable partner of NATO, fully sharing Euro-Atlantic values and being committed to the fundamental principles of Euro-Atlantic integration and deep democratic reforms on the basis of the Charter on a special partnership between Ukraine and NATO and annual national programs under the auspices of the Ukraine-NATO Commission.

"We have an unprecedented high support of Ukrainian citizens for the accession of our state to NATO, which is a testament to the country's deep understanding of the role of the Alliance as the most effective security organization of our time," the appeal emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, Ukraine submitted an application for accelerated accession to NATO.