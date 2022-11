AFU Confirm Destruction Of 15 Enemy Equipment Units In Zaporizhia Region, Up To 150 Wounded And Killed

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have confirmed the destruction on November 6 in the Zaporizhzhia Region of 15 units of enemy equipment, up to 150 occupiers were wounded and killed.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the updated information, the defeat of enemy units in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region was confirmed. On November 6, 15 pieces of military equipment of various types were destroyed, up to one and a half hundred invaders were wounded and killed," the Armed Forces noted.

The aviation of the defense forces of Ukraine during the past day launched at the enemy 18 strikes.

4 platoon strongholds, 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 4 positions of enemy air defense equipment were hit.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 5 Lancet and 4 Orlan UAVs in different directions.

Units of missile forces and artillery hit the control point and 4 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 7 positions of the occupiers' air defense equipment.