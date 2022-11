The petition to refuse the Christmas tree in Kyiv gained the required number of votes in less than a day. This is evidenced by the data on the e-petitions page of the Kyiv City Council website.

Thus, a petition published on November 8 with a call to cancel the installation of a New Year's tree in the capital during martial law has already received more than 6,000 votes, necessary for its consideration by the authorities.

Kyiv residents agree that the funds for the purchase, installation, maintenance and dismantling of the country's main Christmas tree are better spent on the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or assistance to internally displaced persons.

"I understand that there should be a holiday, but let it be at everyone's home, and we, as conscious residents of the capital, can at the same time do without installing the country's main Christmas tree this year. After all, currently the main holiday that every Ukrainian is looking forward to is Victory Day," the text of the petition reads.

We will remind, according to the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, the issue of installing a New Year's tree is still under consideration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, Ukrposhta offered Ukrainians to choose a sketch of a postage stamp, which will be dedicated to New Year's holidays and Ukraine's war with Russia at the same time.