The troops of Belarus are creating units of strike drone operators as part of the border troops.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Units of attack UAV operators are being created as part of the border troops of the Republic of Belarus," the General Staff noted.

At the same time, according to the General Staff, the law enforcement agencies of Belarus have strengthened measures to find, identify and detain citizens with a pro-Ukrainian position or those who criticize the authorities or the so-called special military operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Belarusian army bought up to 100 sets of first aid kits and equipment for the Russian military, which are located in Belarus.