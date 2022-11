The Belarusian army has bought about 100 sets of first aid kits and equipment for the Russian military, which are located on the territory of Belarus.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the General Staff, in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes.

Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing it with infrastructure, territory and airspace.

The formation of the Russian-Belarusian group of troops on the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues.

"According to preliminary information, servicemen of the 38th Separate Guards Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus purchased up to 100 sets of individual first aid kits, load bearing vests and other equipment for the needs of personnel of the 15th motorized rifle regiment of the 2nd motorized rifle division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the General Staff noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of October, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that about 4,300 servicemen of the Russian Federation are on the territory of Belarus.