The Armed Forces of Ukraine on the southern lines of defense struck the enemy's anti-aircraft defense 11 times from the sky, carried out 290 fire missions, destroying ammunition depots, manpower and equipment of the Russians.

This follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

"There was continued shelling of settlements adjacent to the demarcation line, in particular those liberated in the Beryslav district of the Kherson Region, as well as the rear regions, from the Dnipropetrovsk Region to the Odesa Region.

With the use of aircraft from the direction of the Black Sea, the enemy directed the Kh-31, which was launched from the Su-30 aircraft, along the coast of Odesa. The missile was destroyed over the sea by air defense forces," the report said.

In the Nikopol district, in the afternoon, the enemy hit Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities with rocket salvo fire systems and heavy artillery. Several farm buildings were damaged. There were no casualties.

The enemy attacked the positions of the AFU 4 times with army aircraft, in response received 11 hits on air defense systems and areas of concentration of enemy forces and equipment.

Rocket and artillery units completed 290 fire missions. It was established that the enemy lost 55 invaders, four tanks, a Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile complex, an Acacia self-propelled howitzer, two mortars and nine armored vehicles.

In addition, two enemy ammunition depots near Snihurivka and Kostromka were destroyed. The remaining losses of the enemy are being investigated.

"The occupiers continue their looting and destruction of civilian infrastructure in settlements where the locals were evacuated.

Testing of the carrying capacity of the Kakhovka dam is carried out by transporting trucks with looted property - household appliances and construction materials, as well as the removal of artistic and historical values," says the South Operational Command.

It is also known that the occupiers blew up power lines and the equipment of a solar power plant near Beryslav.

In addition to creating unbearable conditions for the life of the local population, the occupiers are intensifying police terror, hunting down activists of the resistance forces, trying to interrupt the information supply of people in the conditions of dismantling mobile communication towers.

Meanwhile, in the waters of the Black Sea, the enemy's naval group consists of eight ships, which are sheltering along the southern coast of Crimea. Carriers of cruise missiles - at the base points. On combat duty - none was recorded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 8, the General Staff of the AFU reported that the Ukrainian military continues to repel enemy attacks in three directions in the east of the country.

Meanwhile, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the AFU are engaged in active defense and pushing back the Russian occupation army wherever possible. The decrease in the number of news from the front does not mean that the intensity of the fighting has decreased.