Germany, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and Hungary said that they do not have information about the facts of arms smuggling, which Western countries supply to Ukraine.

RBC writes about this with reference to the law enforcement agencies of the four countries mentioned above.

The press service of the Czech police, in response to the publication's request, reported that it had no information about any weapons that could have been smuggled from Ukraine.

"We consider this to be misinformation that does not correspond to reality. The level of crime in the Czech Republic has been at a constant level for a long time," the text of the answer states.

Hungarian law enforcement agencies said that the police did not seize weapons originally intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine from members of criminal groups. They also emphasized that the war in the neighboring country did not affect the level of internal security of Hungary.

The Danish police communications department also reported that not a single weapon smuggled from Ukraine was registered in the country.

German law enforcement agencies did not give a direct answer to the question about the facts of arms smuggling from Ukraine, but stated that even the possibility of such a thing does not correspond to reality.

"As can be seen from the attached press release of the Finnish police from November 1, 2022, the message you provided is not true," the press service of the Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany replied.

As earlier reported, on October 31, the Finnish publication Yle wrote that Finnish law enforcement agencies allegedly have information about the smuggling of weapons from Ukraine. Allegedly, she ended up in the hands of the Finnish mafia.

However, already on November 1, the National Bureau of Investigation of Finland reported that the statements about arms smuggling from Ukraine are untrue, and the Yle publication misunderstood the words of representatives of the country's law enforcement agencies.