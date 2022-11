Sale of electric cars up 73% to 1,614 units In October – Ukravtoprom

In October 2022, sales of electric vehicles increased by 73% year over year to 1,614 units.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Over the course of a month, 1,614 battery-powered cars were added to the car fleet of Ukraine, which is 73% more than last year and 2% more than the September figure of this year. The bulk of electric cars registered in October were passenger cars - 1,556 units (308 new and 1,248 used ones). The most popular electric car among Ukrainians remains the Nissan Leaf. In October, 268 cars of this model received Ukrainian registration," the report says.

In second place - was Volkswagen ID.4 cars (227 registrations), in third place - was Dong Feng-Honda M-NV (117 registrations), in fourth place - was TESLA Model 3 (115 registrations), and in fifth place - was Renault Zoe (90 registrations).

Also, in October, a total of 58 commercial electric vehicles received Ukrainian registration, including Renault Kangoo Z.E. 39 units were registered.

According to the results of the first ten months of 2022 over the same period of 2021, the sale of electric cars increased by 50% to 10,500 units.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in August, the sale of electric cars doubled to 1,489 units

In 2021, sales of electric vehicles increased by 19% year over year to 8,872 units.