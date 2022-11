On Tuesday, November 8, the Ministry of Finance placed war bonds worth UAH 43.7 million, which is the smallest amount since the beginning of the war.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry's data, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, the papers have a term of circulation from six months to two years, and the yield is from 13.5% to 18.5% per annum.

On October 4, the Ministry of Finance issued war bonds for UAH 44.5 million, which is the smallest amount since the beginning of the war.

Before this, the smallest amount was raised on August 16 – UAH 71.5 million.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Finance previously announced that war bonds are primarily a tool for supporting the state budget during a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, and not a tool for maximizing income from investment activities, therefore military bond rates remain fixed.

On September 16, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced the possibility to purchase war bonds through the Diia application.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that war bonds have become one of the extremely important financing tools for our army. During the full-scale war, Ukrainian businesses and citizens have already purchased war bonds worth more than UAH 100 billion.