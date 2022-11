On November 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks on Luhansk Region and Donetsk Region, and also struck 14 areas of concentration of enemy manpower from the sky and the ground.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU on November 9.

Over the past day, units of the AFU have repelled attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka and Novoselivske in the Luhansk Region and Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Klishchiyivka, Mayorsk, Novomykhailivka, Opytne, Pavlivka, Pervomaiske, Soledar, and Yakovlivka in the Donetsk Region.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has conducted seven missile and 32 airstrikes, launched more than 70 attacks from MLRSes.

Areas of more than 35 settlements of the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolayiv Regions were hit by the enemy.

The situation in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing it with infrastructure, territory, and airspace. The formation of the Russian-Belarusian grouping of troops on the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues.

According to preliminary information, servicemen of the 38th Separate Guards Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus purchased up to 100 sets of individual first-aid kits, unloaders for the needs of the personnel of the 15th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation vests and other equipment.

As part of the border troops of the Republic of Belarus, units of operators of attack UAVs are being created.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction, the enemy used barrel artillery, in the area of ​​Popivka settlement of Sumy region;

in the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy used tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Ambarne, Budarky, Vilkhuvatka, Hoptivka, Dvorichna, Zemlianka, Milove, and Starytsia settlements of the Kharkiv Region;

in the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy used artillery of various types, in the areas of Berestove, Krokhmalne, and Cherneshchyna settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Makiyivka, Nevske, Novoselivske, Ploshanka, and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk Region and Terny and Yampolivka of the Donetsk Region;

in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy used tanks, mortars, barrel artillery and MLRSes, in the areas of Andriyivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Zalizne, Klishchiyivka, Mayorsk, Opytne, Pivnichne, and Soledar settlements of the Donetsk Region;

in the Avdiivka region, the enemy used tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery, in the areas of Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Nevelske, Netayilove, Novomykhailivka, Opytne, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk Region;

in the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy used tanks, mortars, barrel artillery and MLRSes, in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Volodymyrivka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Mykilske, Neskuchne, Pavlivka, Prechystivka, and Shevchenko of the Donetsk Region;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy used artillery of various calibers in the areas of Stepove and Charivne settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region;

in the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the areas of more than 30 settlements, which are close to the contact line, were shelled. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Nova Kamiyanka and Bilohirka settlements of the Kherson Region.

According to the updated information, it was confirmed that enemy units were defeated in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region. On November 6, a total of 15 units of military equipment of various types were destroyed, and up to one and a half hundred occupants were wounded and killed.

During the past day, the aviation of the AFU struck the enemy 18 times. Four platoon strongholds, 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as four positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft defense were hit.

Over the past day, the AFU shot down five Lancet and four Orlan UAVs in different directions. And units of missile troops and artillery of the AFU hit the command post and four areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers.

