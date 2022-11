In the first nine months of 2022, the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas production company reduced natural gas production by 2% year over year to 10 billion cubic meters.

This follows from a statement by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal made at a government meeting, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The state company UkrGasVydobuvannya produced almost 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first nine months of this year. Despite the war and all the challenges, this is only 2% less than what was produced in the same period last year," he said.

According to Shmyhal, as of today, gas reserves in underground storage facilities (USF) amount to 14.6 billion cubic meters, while 98% of this resource is Ukrainian gas, and 2% belongs to non-residents.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, UkrGasVydobuvannya plans to extract an additional 500,000 cubic meters of gas per day in the de-occupied territories.

In 2021, UkrGasVydobuvannya reduced natural gas production by 4% or by 560 million cubic meters year over year, up to 13.67 billion cubic meters.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.