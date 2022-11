President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada extend the period of martial law and general mobilization from November 21 for 90 days, i.e. until February 19, 2023.

This is stated in bills 8189 and 8190 registered in the Rada on November 8, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Bill 8189 provides for the approval of Presidential Decree 757 dated November 7 On Extending Period of Martial Law in Ukraine, according to which the period of martial law is extended from 5:30 a.m. on November 21 for 90 days.

Bill 8190 provides for the approval of Presidential Decree758 dated November 7 On Extending Period of General Mobilization, according to which the period of general mobilization is extended from November 21 for 90 days.

In the explanatory note to both draft laws, it is emphasized that their adoption will contribute to the adoption of adequate measures aimed at repelling Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in August, the Rada extended the terms of martial law and general mobilization from August 23 for 90 days, i.e. until November 21.

On February 24, Zelenskyy signed decrees on the introduction of martial law and on general mobilization in connection with the start of a full-scale war against Ukraine by Russia, and the Council approved them.