Invaders Continue To Advance In 3 Directions And Launch Missile And Air Strikes On Ukraine - General Staff

The Russian occupation army carries out offensive actions in the east of Ukraine, as well as launching missile and air strikes on the country's infrastructure. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The command noted that enemy troops continue to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions.

In other areas of the front, the occupiers conduct fortification equipment of positions and aerial reconnaissance. In some areas, the enemy is trying to disrupt the actions of the Ukrainian military.

During the day, the Russian army launched 3 missile and 10 air strikes, as well as attacked areas of settlements along the entire front line with mortars, tanks, barrel and rocket artillery.

Critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine and houses of civilians fall under the shelling of the invaders. This is a violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of warfare.

Recall that earlier today, November 8, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past day the Ukrainian military repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of 10 settlements of the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

The command also updated data on losses of the Russian army, according to which they increased by 710 per day to about 77,170 killed.

We also wrote that the Ukrainian military is rapidly advancing in the direction of Svatove, Luhansk Region, despite attempts by the invaders to counterattack.

And in the Kherson direction, Russian troops strengthened the units located there at the expense of the arriving Kadyrov’s Chechen militants.