The Cabinet of Ministers has exempted import of batteries and generators from paying value added tax and import duty.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the Cabinet of Ministers will approve a resolution, thanks to which goods important for the passage of this heating season will be exempted from paying VAT and import duties. These are gas generators, electric motors and generators, electric generation units and rotating electric converters, transformers, electric batteries, electric water heaters and heaters, as well as some other products for energy and heat supply. It is important to accelerate repairs, improve the supply of light, and heat, satisfy the demand of the population and reduce the prices of relevant products," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the most difficult situation with the supply of electricity is in Kyiv city, the Kyiv and Kharkiv Regions.

In July, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 1.4 billion for the procurement of generators and mobile boiler houses.