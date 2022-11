Member of the Verkhovna Rada, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev (Servant of the People faction) believes that the shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporozhtransformator (ZTR) and Ukrtatnafta are alienated by the state for the period of martial law exclusively for the needs of the country's defense.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

“AvtoKrAZ produces such a nomenclature of equipment necessary for the front, which is really a strategically important measure. Just like Motor Sich helicopters. All this should work for defense. Enterprises must also process oil for the front and defense. These are absolutely reasonable and clear decisions in accordance with the needs of defense and victory," said Hetmantsev.

According to him, the process of nationalization itself is quite long, so this is only one of the episodes of nationalization.

The head of the committee noted that nationalization took place before the above-mentioned decision, and will also take place in the future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporozhtransformator (ZTR) and Ukrtatnafta companies have been alienated into state property for the period of martial law, after its termination they may be returned to their owners or their value will be reimbursed.