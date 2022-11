Natural gas reserves in underground storage facilities (USF) are 14.6 billion cubic meters.

This is stated in the message of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Natural gas injection into our natural gas storage facilities is also ongoing. Relatively mild autumn and energy savings still allow us to inject more natural gas than we take from natural gas storage facilities. As of today, we have 14.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas in our reserves. 98% of this resource is Ukrainian natural gas, and 2% belongs to non-residents," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was quoted as saying.

According to the head of government, coal reserves at TPP and CHPP warehouses amount to 1.5 million tons, which is almost twice as much as the required guaranteed reserves.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine began natural gas extraction from USF at the latest in the last decade.