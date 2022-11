Ukraine Begins Natural Gas Extraction From USF At Latest In Last Decade

On November 7, the season of natural gas extraction from underground natural gas storage facilities (USF) began in Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrtransgaz natural gas storage operator, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The start of the 2022/2023 selection season came on November 7. This is the latest officially recorded start of natural gas extraction over the past decade. Currently, natural gas extraction is carried out at one natural gas storage facility, which was chosen to start the extraction due to the maximum flexibility in regulating process modes. Thus, the operator of natural gas storage facilities will be able to quickly respond to the needs of the system and the population of the country during the change of seasons," it says.

According to the report, the record late start of selection this year is due to several main factors:

- favorable weather conditions and relatively high air temperature in the autumn months;

- increasing interest in natural gas injection into Ukrainian USF by non-resident companies;

- general reduction of energy consumption in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the beginning of November, 14.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas were accumulated in underground natural gas storage facilities.

Ukraine plans to receive 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas from the United States during Q4 2022 - Q1 2023.