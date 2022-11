The assets of Ukrainian Forbes list participants Ihor Kolomoiskyi, Hennadii Boholiubov, Kostiantyn Zhevaho, Kostiantyn Hryhoryshyn and Viyacheslav Bohuslayev, which were seized by the state a day earlier, are valued at USD 956.5 million. This estimate was presented by Forbes Ukraine.

According to the publication, the most expensive of the alienated assets are Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta. In Ukrnafta, which is the largest Ukrainian oil producer and the owner of a network of gas stations, Kolomoiskyi and Boholiubov owned about 42% of the shares.

Before the war, Forbes valued Ukrnafta at almost USD 1.5 billion, now at USD 748 million. The Privat group's share in the company is estimated at USD 314 million.

Motor Sich is now valued at USD 27 million (before the war, USD 90 million), and Kostiantyn Zhevaho's AvtoKrAZ is USD 3 million (before the war, USD 10 million).

Forbes estimated the value of Zaporozhtransformator of Kostiantyn Hrihoryshyn at 0 due to large debts. At the same time, the publication notes that the company is a potentially attractive asset.

It will be recalled that the NSDC reported that the shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporozhtransformator (ZTR) and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into state property during the period of martial law, after its termination they may be returned to their owners, or their cost will be reimbursed.