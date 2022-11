American Meta Allocates USD 1.5 Million For Ukrainian Entrepreneurs For Advertising On Facebook Or Instagram

The American corporation of the social media conglomerate Meta allocates USD 1.5 million for Ukrainian entrepreneurs for an advertising campaign on Facebook or Instagram social networks.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"USD 1.5 million from Meta for Ukrainian entrepreneurs. Get USD 1,000 for your business' Facebook or Instagram ad campaign," he wrote.

According to the Minister, assistance from Meta will allow Ukrainian entrepreneurs to attract new customers, scale their own projects and support the Ukrainian economy.

It is noted that the team of the Ministry of Digital Development and Diia.Business actively worked with Meta to launch this program.

To participate in it, you need to have an enterprise registered in Ukraine, manage the Ukrainian business page on Facebook and have a valid advertising account.

At the same time, government or state-owned companies cannot participate in this program.

More details about the program and the application process can be found on the program page.

