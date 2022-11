The most difficult situation with the supply of electricity is in Kyiv city, the Kyiv and Kharkiv Regions.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The most difficult situation in terms of electricity is now in Kyiv, the Kyiv and Kharkiv Regions. Russian terrorist troops targeted the distribution in these regions, trying to destroy the main lines and substations. Energy workers are now working to gradually make outage schedules more predictable for people and businesses," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the improvement of the situation with the supply of electricity is possible after a while, provided that there will be no new damage and everyone will be conscious of saving electricity consumption.

Shmyhal added that now Russian terrorists have concentrated on destroying power generation and distribution systems, so, unfortunately, further attacks on water and heat supply systems cannot be ruled out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday morning the Ukrenergo national energy company introduced emergency power outages in Kyiv and 7 regions: the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.