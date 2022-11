The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, warned about the spread of fake information on social networks about evacuation in the region. Kim said this in a video message on the Telegram channel on Tuesday, November 8.

Kim noted that information about the alleged evacuation in the Mykolaiv Region is spreading in social networks, and fake accounts were specially created for this purpose. The head of the Regional Military Administration urged not to pay attention to misinformation and to trust only verified sources of information.

"Good morning, we are from Ukraine! They are dispelling a fake on the Internet that the Mykolaiv Region is preparing for evacuation. This is not true. Don't worry and follow the official information," Kim emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 4, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, reported that the region was attacked by Iranian kamikaze drones in the evening, and showed a video of their downing.

On November 6, the American publication The New York Times spread information about Kyiv's preparation for the total evacuation of residents in the event of a complete power network failure.

As of November 4, residents were completely evacuated from the village of Maryinka in the Donetsk Region, which is under shelling.