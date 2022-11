The bodies of 38 fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned to Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration.

"Ukraine returned home 38 bodies of fallen heroes. The bodies of servicemen who gave their lives for Ukraine were returned. Today, it was possible to return the bodies of 38 defenders to their relatives," the statement says.

It is noted that the operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko and a number of law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, and the process of returning the bodies is in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention.

According to the Ministry, in total, since the beginning of the work of the Commissioner's Office, it was possible to return 663 bodies of Ukrainians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, Ukraine returned the bodies of 62 soldiers, among them defenders from Olenivka.

Before that, in September, another transfer of the bodies of fallen soldiers took place - Ukraine returned the bodies of 25 fallen heroes.

In August, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, announced that almost 9,000 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed as a result of the full-scale invasion of the Russian occupation army.