Zelenskyy Will Take Part In G20 Summit In Bali - Nikiforov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the G20 leaders' summit, which will be held this year in Bali, Indonesia. The issue of format is currently being resolved. The spokesman of the head of state Serhii Nikiforov told about this to Suspilne on Tuesday, November 8.

Nikiforov told the publication that Zelenskyy will definitely be a participant in the summit of the G20 leaders, but, most likely, he will participate in an online format.

"In some format, of course, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the G20 summit. I can't say more," said the President's spokesman.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 7, Indonesian President Joko Widodo stated that, in his opinion, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Bali.

On November 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will not be at the G20 if Russian President Volodymyr Putin goes there.

On July 8, Moscow informed Jakarta about Russian President Putin's intention to participate in the G20 summit in November.

On July 9, the President's Office did not rule out that Zelenskyy may personally attend the G20 summit if Putin is there.

On November 1, in connection with the public confession of Russian President Vladimir Putin that he had ordered a massive missile attack on Ukraine on October 31, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called to withdraw his invitation to the G20 summit, as well as to exclude the Russian Federation from the G20.