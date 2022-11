As of November 8, almost 60% of all facilities in Ukraine are connected to heat supply.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The heating season began, despite the shelling, sabotage, cyber attacks committed by Russia. Nearly 60% of all facilities across the country are already connected to heat. Southern regions get connected more slowly, but this process has also begun there. In five regions, the level of heat connection is more than 85%, and in two more regions it has already reached 100%," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that gas injection to gas storage facilities continues.

Relatively mild autumn and energy savings allow more gas to be injected than is currently taken from gas storage facilities.

Today, there are 14.6 billion cubic meters of gas in reserves, 98% of this resource is Ukrainian gas and 2% is owned by non-residents.

The UkrGasVydobuvannya state company for 9 months produced almost 10 billion cubic meters of gas, this is only 2% less than was produced in the same period last year.

There are 1.5 million tons of coal in the warehouses of thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants, which is almost twice as much as the required guaranteed reserves.

Enough energy resources have been accumulated, and Russia's deliberate damage to energy infrastructure remains a key challenge.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 4, Shmyhal reported that 45.6% of facilities across Ukraine were connected to heat.