Unprepared Thrown Into Battle. Group Of Russian Mobilized Surrender To AFU In Luhansk Region

In the Luhansk Region, a group of mobilized residents of Russia surrendered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, because the mobilized did not have any military training.

This is reported by the Telegram channel Operatyvnyi ZSU [Operative AFU].

"A group of mobilized soldiers surrendered to the 92nd separate mechanized brigade named after Koshevyi Ataman Ivan Sirko in the Svativske direction in the Luhansk Region. Twenty-one servicemen from Moscow and the Moscow Oblast," the statement said.

The prisoners complained that they were sent to the front as "cannon fodder" without any training. The commanders abandoned them and fled. Mobilized persons were left without food and water under Russian shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past 24 hours have repelled attacks by occupiers near 10 settlements, including in the area of ​​Bakhmut, Mayorsk in the Donetsk Region, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region.

During the day, the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 9 strikes against the Russian occupiers, and the air defense forces shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft.