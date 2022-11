European Commission On November 9 Will Announce Proposals For EUR 18 Billion Macro-Financial Aid Provision To

The European Commission on Wednesday, November 9, will announce proposals for the provision of EUR 18 billion of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for 2023.

The Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis announced this on Tuesday at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In line with the recent EU leaders' call for the Commission to propose a more structural solution for assisting Ukraine, ministers agreed to move ahead with an assistance package of up to EUR 18 billion of concessional loans for 2023,” he said.

Dombrovskis noted that the EU aims to make the first payment in January.

According to him, the European Commission will present its proposal on November 9.

"Our aim is to secure approval from the European Parliament and Council before the end of the year,” he said.

The Vice President of the European Commission stressed that the financial needs of Ukraine are acute.

In addition, he noted that the next payment of this year's financing is expected in the amount of EUR 2.5 billion by the end of November.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the International Expert Conference on the Restoration, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine, which was held on October 25, said that the EU plans to allocate EUR 18 billion of assistance to Ukraine in 2023.