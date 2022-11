President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to continue mobilization and martial law.

This is stated in bills 8189 and 8190, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Both documents were registered today, November 8.

At the moment, there are no texts of the bills on the website, but it is indicated that they have been received by the parliament and have already been submitted for consideration by the leadership.

The deadline for the extension of mobilization and martial law expires on November 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the Verkhovna Rada extended the period of martial law and general mobilization from August 23 for 90 days, i.e. until November 21.

5 Members of Parliament offer to resign from the service of mobilized students and graduate students.

The General Staff stated that they do not plan to increase the pace of mobilization, which is being carried out according to the plan, starting from February 24.

19 Members of Parliament propose to the parliament to exempt kindergarten teachers from mobilization.

The Verkhovna Rada exempted from mobilization all teachers of higher education institutions, as well as students and teachers of technical vocational schools.