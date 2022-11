14 Dry Cargo Ships For Agricultural Products Will Arrive In Ukraine In 2 Days - Infrastructure Ministry

Ukrainian ports should take 14 ships under loading within the framework of the "grain initiative."

Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov announced this on Twitter.

"Finally unlocked traffic to the entrance is good news for the whole world, waiting for Ukrainian products," Kubrakov said.

The Minister said that on November 7, seven ships were docked in Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea under the loading of 131,000 tons of agricultural products. And that in the next day, according to him, another seven ships are expected to load 140,000 tons of grain. Kubrakov assured that the Ukrainian side is ready to "do it quickly."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia announced a return to the implementation of the grain agreement, which it arbitrarily "left" on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Turkiye said that the work of the "grain corridor" has been restored and stabilized.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denied the statement by Russian President Putin that Ukraine had made some new obligations to fulfill the "grain agreement."