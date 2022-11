We Are Considering Any Scenarios, But Working On Alternative - Podoliak On Possible Blackout

Ukraine considers all scenarios of deterioration of the situation with the supply of electricity, including a complete blackout. But the state is primarily developing alternative options.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, said this in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

"Of course, we are considering any scenarios. The state exists to consider the most pessimistic scenarios. Right? Including if there is a full blackout across the country. Definitely considering," he said.

However, according to Podoliak, Ukraine is primarily working to ensure that there is no blackout - so that there are compensatory mechanisms for repairs, so that heating or water supply can be provided in any case. The state is working to ensure there are alternatives.

"Because, look, it's very, very difficult in terms of logistics to move 3 million in the winter. If we are ready to do that, we will be ready. But do not just go out and say: if there is a complete blackout, we will evacuate everyone," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo introduces emergency and planned blackouts during the day.

In addition, in the Kyiv Region and in the north of Ukraine, significant improvements with power supply are possible in a week, but only in the absence of new shelling of the power system.