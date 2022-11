Air raid alarms sounded in Saint Petersburg in Russia. Local publications report planned inspections. Telegram channels wrote about this on Tuesday, November 8.

It is reported that the air alarm is training and ended at 11 a.m. At the same time, some residents of the city complained that the sirens this time were "very loud, not like before."

"In St. Petersburg, a siren sounds during a comprehensive check of the emergency alert system. So, it is heard in the area of ​ ​ the building of the St. Petersburg City Court in the Moscow district of the northern capital," writes another local channel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev instructed to check air raid shelters and emergency warning systems for the population in the southern regions of the country.

On August 9, a series of explosions occurred at the Saky military airfield in the west of the occupied Crimea.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that this was due to the detonation of several aircraft ammunition.

The next day, August 10, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that as a result of explosions at the Saky airfield, at least nine combat aircraft of the Russian army were destroyed.