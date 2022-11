The Ukrainian military is rapidly advancing in the Svatove direction, the occupiers are suffering heavy losses in the Luhansk Region.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops is happening rapidly, but at the same time carefully, because the invaders brought a large number of mobilized, built defensive structures and mined the territory.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration noted that the Russians are still carrying out attacks in the Luhansk Region, die en masse, but again attack, walking on the dead bodies.

"In the Svatove direction, the Armed Forces are rapidly advancing. Russian soldiers die en masse on Luhansk land. In fact, if you study history, then no one has ever carried out offensive actions in the Svatove direction during various wars, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine do it, and do it successfully," Haidai emphasized.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration said that a "quiet" evacuation continues from deoccupied settlements.

Volunteers stop by small cars for a few minutes in villages, because there is a high risk of shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a group of mobilized Russian troops surrendered on November 7 to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Svatove area of the Luhansk Region.