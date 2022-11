Ukraine faces a lack of weapons to repel Russia's massive air attacks, which it can arrange according to the Syrian scenario. This is stated in a report of London-based think tank the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi), BBC reported on Tuesday, November 8.

Experts note that so far neither Russia nor Ukraine have been able to gain complete control over the Ukrainian sky, mainly because pilots do not want to risk being shot down by the other side's air defense systems. Instead, the Russian Federation uses long-range ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as Iranian Shahed-136 drones for shelling the territory of Ukraine, some of which the military manages to shoot down.

“And now a new report is warning that Ukraine is in danger of running out of the weapons it needs to stave off the massive Russian air attacks. The report, from London-based think tank the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi), warns that unless Western nations maintain and step up their supply of air defences to Ukraine. Then Russia is likely to use the same bombing techniques it used in Syria, to devastating effect. Russia has put the hard-line Gen Sergei Surovikin in command of its Ukraine campaign, the same general who oversaw the intensive bombing of cities such as Aleppo,” it was said.

The Rusi report calls on the West not to calm down on the issue of air defense of Ukraine. It concludes that the Russian air forces did not repeat the Syrian scenario only because they failed to destroy Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile systems, so the restoration of Ukraine's defense is urgent.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the Russian Federation is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of massive attacks on Ukraine.

On October 24, the head of the Defense Ministry’s Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia is currently striking only civilian targets.

On October 31, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 44 missiles out of more than 50 launched by invaders from strategic aviation.