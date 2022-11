On November 8 from 9:30 a.m., emergency blackouts will be applied in Kyiv city, the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava Regions. The schedules of planned hourly outages during the day are valid throughout Ukraine. This was stated in the message of the Ukrenergo national energy company on Facebook on Tuesday, November 8.

“Ukrenergo emphasizes that additional consumption restrictions are necessary due to the increase in electricity consumption due to the cooling, which leads to an increase in the load on equipment and a shortage of electricity in the power system. There is a threat of accidents no less complicated than those that occurred due to the shelling of the enemy.

The schedules of hourly outages during the day are valid throughout Ukraine. More accurate information on outages in your region should be provided by the local operator of distribution networks (oblenergo)," said the statement.

Lean electricity consumption will allow to apply less restrictions aimed at preventing accidents, and will also allow power engineers to focus on repairing damaged facilities on which entire regions depend, the company notes.

Graphs are published on websites of distribution companies and oblenergo websites.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on November 8, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Management Board of Ukrenergo, said that in the Kyiv Region and in the north of Ukraine, significant improvements with power supply are possible in a week, but only in the absence of new shelling of the power system.

According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, a third of Ukraine's energy infrastructure suffered from shelling from Russia.

In addition, in the Kyiv Region light and heating may be absent for weeks.