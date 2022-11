In the Russian-captured city of Svatove, Luhansk Region, a warehouse with Russian ammunition was destroyed.

The Luhansk Regional Military Administration reported this.

They reminded that fighting continues in the region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled another attack by Russian troops in the area of Bilohorivka, and the occupiers continue shelling the settlements of the region.

At that, the occupiers in Sievierodonetsk have organized a commission looking for housing in which nobody lives. Such facilities are included in a fund.

‘"The invaders need this to provide housing to citizens who have lost homes. Among them, in the vast majority, for some reason, are collaborators and the military. They are checking the apartments about which the neighbors notified. Some addresses have already been published on the network," the Luhansk Regional Military Administration explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day repelled the attacks of the invaders near 10 settlements, including near Bakhmut, Mayorsk in the Donetsk Region and Bilohorodka in the Luhansk Region.

During the day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 9 attacks on the Russian occupiers, and the air defense forces shot down the enemy Su-25 aircraft.

