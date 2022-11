Foreign Reserves Up 5.5% To USD 25.2 Billion In October

In October, foreign reserves increased by 5.5% to USD 25.2 billion.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of November 1, 2019, Ukraine's foreign reserves, according to preliminary data, made USD 25,244.2 million (equivalent).

In October, they increased by 5.5% due to steady revenues from international partners and the decrease of the net sale of currency by the National Bank.

Last month, the government's foreign exchange accounts at the National Bank received USD 4,161.3 million.

Of these, USD 1,954.7 million from the European Union, USD 1,283.0 million from the International Monetary Fund, USD 498.8 million from the World Bank and USD 424.8 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds (OVDPs) denominated in currency.

The Government of Ukraine paid USD 684.1 million for the maintenance and repayment of public debt in foreign currency.

In particular, USD 561.5 million is aimed at servicing and repaying foreign currency government bonds, USD 84.5 million of a loan from the World Bank, and USD 38.1 million is owed to other international creditors.

In addition, Ukraine paid USD 85.1 million to the International Monetary Fund.

The National Bank last month sold USD 2,094.6 million on the foreign exchange market and bought back USD 47.7 million to reserves.

Consequently, the net sale of the currency by the National Bank decreased to USD 2,046.9 million in October.

The current volume of international reserves provides financing for 3.2 months of current imports, which is sufficient to fulfill the obligations of Ukraine and the current operations of the government and the National Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, international reserves increased by 6% to USD 30.941 billion.