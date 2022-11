13,960 farmers will receive payments in the total amount of UAH 917 million within the framework of the support program for producers of agricultural products.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"At the beginning of September, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy announced a support program for producers of agricultural products in two directions: the first - for farmers who cultivate 1-120 hectares of agricultural land (payment of UAH 3,100 per ha), the second - for those who keep from 3 to 100 cows (payment of UAH 5,300 per cow). According to the results of processed applications, 13,960 Ukrainian farmers have already become participants in the program. According to the order already approved by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy for September 2022, the applicants will receive UAH 917 million," it says.

In particular, 10,592 participants of the program under the direction "Subsidy per unit (1 hectare) of cultivated agricultural land" will receive payments in the amount of 769 million hryvnias for a total area of ​​248,000 hectares.

At the same time, UAH 148 million for the maintenance of 27,864 cows will be transferred to 3,368 participants of the program under the direction "Subsidy for cattle (cows) of all areas of productivity".

"In addition to the applications approved for payment, more than 15,000 are still being processed. Currently, registration under the program is suspended until the processing of the received applications is completed and the remaining funds are determined. The applications of the participants that were submitted earlier will be processed in the established order. We would like to remind you that the program is financed by budget support of the European Union. The total amount of funds is more than UAH 1.5 billion," the message reads.

