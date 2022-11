The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed seven anti-aircraft defense positions of the occupiers over the past day.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Aviation of the AFU during the past day struck the enemy 24 times.

17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as seven positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft defenses, were affected.

Over the past day, the AFU shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft, a Lancet-3 UAV, and four Orlan-10 drones in different directions.

Over the past day, soldiers of the missile forces and artillery also hit five control points, two areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, two ammunition depots, two anti-aircraft missile complexes and the area of ​​firing positions of the occupiers' artillery.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU over the past 24 hours have repelled attacks by occupiers near 10 settlements, including in the area of ​​Bakhmut, Mayorsk in the Donetsk Region, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region.

During the day, the aircraft of the AFU carried out nine strikes against the Russian occupiers, and the air defense forces shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft.