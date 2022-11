Russia and Belarus are forming a joint group of troops.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing the Russian Federation with infrastructure, territory and airspace. The formation of the Russian-Belarusian group of troops on the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues," the General Staff noted.

At the same time, the situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions is without significant changes.

Instead, the enemy continues to threaten with air strikes using attack unmanned aerial vehicles from the territory and airspace of Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, among the mobilized Russian servicemen who are in Belarus, there is a large-scale outbreak of various diseases: bronchitis, sore throat, pneumonia, exacerbation of asthma and gastrointestinal infections.

Satellite images recorded at training grounds in Belarus Russian MiG-31K fighters, near which there are containers where dagger missiles can be stored. Nearby are tents with the Russian military.

Belarus and Russia are working on the creation of a joint satellite group, which, in particular, will be used for military purposes.