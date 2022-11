Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by occupiers near 10 settlements, including in Bakhmut, Mayorsk in the Donetsk Region, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU made during the morning briefing, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Opytne, Klishchiyivka, Mariyinka, Pavlivka, Vodiane, and Mayorsk in the Donetsk Region and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region.

The enemy is shelling units of the AFU along the contact line, carrying out border fortification equipment in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance.

It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

Over the past day, the enemy launched nine missile and 37 airstrikes, launched more than 100 attacks from multiple rocket systems.

Areas of more than 25 settlements of the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolayiv Regions were hit by the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU destroyed 30 fighters of the Akhmat battalion unit of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and wounded another 15 in Lysychansk, Luhansk Region.

The AFU are in a state of maneuverable defense on almost the entire front line, only in some areas in the east and south of the country, the Ukrainian military is constantly pushing back the invaders. In Donbas, Russian soldiers are dying in hundreds, the ground is literally littered with their bodies.