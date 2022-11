Vodafone Ukraine Posts UAH 620 Million Loss, Cuts Revenues By 0.8% To UAH 14.7 Billion In 9M, 2022

In January-September 22, the Vodafone Ukraine mobile communication operator (Kyiv-based VF Ukraine PrJSC, formerly known as MTS-Ukraine) incurred a loss of UAH 620 million, while the nine months of 2021 the company finished with a net profit of UAH 3.12 billion.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, for the specified period, the operator's revenues decreased by 0.8%, or by UAH 0.113 billion, to UAH 14.72 billion.

It is also reported that OIBDA (Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization) increased by 2% to UAH 8.372 billion, and OIBDA margin increased by 1.4 pp to 56.9%.

Growth in revenue from fixed-line business, roaming and mobile network integration services for business customers partially offset lost revenue from mobile phone services and sales at outlets, according to the report.

Capital investments for the nine months amounted to UAH 2.03 billion, which is 2% less compared to the same period last year.

The company estimates costs related to the war in February-September 2022 at UAH 810 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021 Vodafone Ukraine increased its profit by 3.2 times, or by UAH 2.631 billion, to UAH 3.832 billion hryvnias compared to 2020, increasing its income by 11%, or by UAH 2 billion, to UAH 20.145 billion.

In March 2020, Vodafone (United Kingdom) signed a partnership agreement with the mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine to extend the use of the Vodafone brand in the work of the Ukrainian society for the next five years.

On December 3, 2019, Bakcell (Azerbaijan) completed the purchase of the mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine from the MTS telecommunications company for USD 734 million.