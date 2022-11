Indonesian President Believes That Putin Will Not Go To G20 Leaders Summit

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is inclined to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not come to the summit of G20 leaders in Bali next week.

European Truth reported this, citing the Financial Times.

Joko Widodo reportedly said in an interview that he had the impression after a phone call with Putin last week that he would not go to the G20 summit - the first meeting of the 20 world's largest economies since Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine.

He also added that he was glad to welcome Russia to the West and Indonesia hopes to promote international dialogue and reduce tension.

In addition, Joko Widodo expressed regret that world events left their mark on the summit, which was conceived not as a political platform, but as a platform for talking about economy and development.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would not be present at the G20 summit if Vladimir Putin went there.

On July 8, Moscow informed Jakarta of Russian President Putin's intention to take part in the November G20 summit.

On July 9, the President's Office did not rule out that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could personally attend the G20 summit if Russian President Vladimir Putin was there.

On November 1, in connection with the public admission of Russian President Vladimir Putin that he ordered a massive missile strike on Ukraine on October 31, the Foreign Ministry called for revoking his invitation to the G20 summit, as well as excluding the Russian Federation from the G20.