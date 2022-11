The Russian occupiers continue the forced removal of civilians from the temporarily occupied Kherson Region to the territory of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in the evening operational update.

So, according to the information available to the General Staff, about a hundred children with disabilities were removed from the neuropsychiatric boarding house in Dnipriany of the Kakhovka District.

In addition, children and staff of the Oleshkivskyi orphanage are preparing for forced "evacuation" to the Moscow Region.

And from the city of Kakhovka, the patients of the boarding house for the elderly were moved. On the territory of this institution, the occupiers placed their personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers closed the ship connection of Kherson with the left bank of the Dnieper.

On October 18, the head of the Kherson collaborators appointed by Russia, Volodymyr Saldo, announced his intention to take out residents of four districts of the Kherson Region uncontrolled by Ukraine on the right bank of the Dnieper.

On November 2, the General Staff reported that the Russian occupiers were removing archival documents from Kherson from the local administration during the so-called "evacuation."

On November 3, the Russian flag disappeared from the building of the regional state administration in temporarily occupied Kherson.