In the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region, conditions that are unfit for life are deliberately created to force the local population to leave the region. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the territory of the region captured by the Russian occupation army, electricity and mobile communications are deliberately cut off. This is done to force civilians to leave the Kherson Region.

At the same time, military personnel of the Russian army continue to engage in looting and robbery of the population in the temporarily occupied territories. The occupiers export material resources, food and transport.

Last Friday, November 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that residents of occupied Kherson must be removed from the city.

Recall that earlier the Ukrainian command reported that the Russian occupiers in the Kherson Region began to actively take stolen property from Kherson.

At the beginning of the month, it became known that Russian troops began to "nationalize" solar power plants in the Kherson Region and are preparing to take them to the territory of the Russian Federation.