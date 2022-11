In the coming days, there is a high probability of provocative shelling of occupied residential areas of the Kherson Region with the aim of blaming Ukraine for them. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence.

In the occupied territory of the Kherson Region, residents who use the mobile services of Russian operators are receiving a message warning of the intention of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out a massive artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure. They also contain a call for evacuation to the left bank and a warning about the introduction of a curfew.

Thus, intelligence claims that there is a high probability of provocative shelling by the occupiers with the aim of indicting the Ukrainian side.

In addition, mass looting is taking place on the right bank of the region. A convoy of trucks and civilian vehicles with loot was spotted. Household appliances, plastic glass units for windows, motor vehicles are taken away. It is reported that the Beryslav substation of the district power grid was looted.

Documentation from local councils located along the Dnieper River line was taken away. The occupiers set up commandant's offices in the buildings themselves.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in occupied Kherson, Russian television disappeared from the air about a week ago and still has not resumed broadcasting. Ukrainian radio Suspilne became available.

In addition, on November 4, two Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters were shot down by the forces and means of fighters of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson Region.